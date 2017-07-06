501.5

Europe News

Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life’s work

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 9:47 am 07/06/2017 09:47am
MILAN (AP) — Director Franco Zeffirelli’s art works and personal library have been moved from his Roman villa to his native Florence to fill a museum honoring his life’s work.

The museum and performing arts center will display around 500 sketches of production sets that Zeffirelli made during his vast career, make available his 10,000-volume library and incorporate artistic activities.

His son, Pippo Zeffirelli, said at a presentation Thursday in Rome “the project was born from the maestro’s desire to leave all his artistic treasures” intact and accessible. Zeffirelli was expected to attend, but his son said he was feeling unwell because of a heat wave.

The film, TV and opera director, who is 94, also will be honored at La Scala with a revival of his 1963 production of “Aida.”

Europe News