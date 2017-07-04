501

Europe News

Despite big offers, little has changed for baby Charlie Gard

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 7:59 am 07/04/2017 07:59am
LONDON (AP) — The president of the United States has offered to help. The pope is willing to have the Vatican hospital take him in. Some 1.3 million pounds ($1.68 million) have been raised to help him leave Britain for treatment.

But little has changed Tuesday for Charlie Gard, a terminally-ill British infant suffering from a rare genetic disease that has left him severely brain damaged.

The child is at the center of a global crusade to have him treated in the United States with a trial therapy. Hospital specialists have said the experimental therapy won’t help. Three British courts have ruled it’s in Charlie’s best interests to be allowed to die with dignity.

Parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates are spending time with their son before his life-support is turned off.

