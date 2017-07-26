501.5
Daimler profit up slightly as truck business lags

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 2:23 am 07/26/2017 02:23am
FILE - In this March 29, 2017 file photo Dieter Zetsche, CEO of the Daimler AG, poses next to a car prior to the shareholders meeting of the car maker in Berlin, Germany. Automaker Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, announces second-quarter earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker Daimler AG says net profit rose slightly in the second quarter as its Mercedes-Benz luxury car business boomed but profits lagged at its truck, van and bus businesses.

The company reported Wednesday that net profit was up 2 percent compared to a year ago, to 2.51 billion euros ($2.9 billion) from 2.45 billion euros. Revenue increased 7 percent to 41.16 billion euros ($48 billion).

The Mercedes division had its best quarter for unit sales ever, with 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in operating profit. That was a 70 percent jump from last year, when the company took a 440 million euro charge for recalls of cars equipped with defective airbags made by supplier Takata. E-Class sedan and SUV sales helped.

Operating earnings fell 13 percent in its truck business.

