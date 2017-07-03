Cyprus peace talks enter tough second week at Swiss resort

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Negotiators in Cyprus peace talks are gearing up for a tough second week at a Swiss resort, with the rival sides submitting their positions in writing.

Officials are trying to crack the most difficult issues blocking an accord, including agreeing on post-agreement security arrangements.

Other key issues include executive power-sharing in an aimed-for federated Cyprus that was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Monday that responsibility weighs heavy on all sides to strike a deal that allows Cyprus to become what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “normal state.”

Mustafa Akinci, leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, said earlier that this week of talks will be decisive for the island’s future.