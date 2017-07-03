501

Cyprus peace talks enter tough second week at Swiss resort

A U.N peacekeeper stands guard, right, as women and children walk past at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017, during a protest calling to the rival leaders of the two communities for peace in the island. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Negotiators in Cyprus peace talks are gearing up for a tough second week at a Swiss resort, with the rival sides submitting their positions in writing.

Officials are trying to crack the most difficult issues blocking an accord, including agreeing on post-agreement security arrangements.

Other key issues include executive power-sharing in an aimed-for federated Cyprus that was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Monday that responsibility weighs heavy on all sides to strike a deal that allows Cyprus to become what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “normal state.”

Mustafa Akinci, leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, said earlier that this week of talks will be decisive for the island’s future.

