501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Croatia beats host Hungary…

Croatia beats host Hungary to win water polo world title

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 4:14 pm 07/29/2017 04:14pm
Share
Marko Macan of Croatia celebrates during the men's water polo final match Hungary vs Croatia at the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Hajos Alfred National Swimming Pool in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Balazs Czagany/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia ended host nation Hungary’s hopes of a fourth world title in men’s water polo with an 8-6 victory in the final on Saturday.

Captain Sandro Sukno scored a hat trick for Croatia, which raced into a 4-0 lead as it kept the Hungarians scoreless for a whole quarter for the first time in the tournament.

Hungary pulled two goals back through Bela Tarok and Marton Vamos in the second quarter, and more from Balazs Erdelyi and Krisztian Peter Manhercz to equalize in the third.

However, Javier Garcia Gadea replied with two quick-fire goals for Croatia, and Sukno added another.

Vamos scored another two for an exciting finale to the world championships, but Sukno sealed it with his third of the game.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?