501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Critically ill baby Charlie…

Critically ill baby Charlie Gard’s parents back in court

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 6:05 am 07/21/2017 06:05am
Share
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in London where the hearing will resume into the case of their terminally-ill baby, Friday July 21, 2017. A British court is giving the parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard a chance to present fresh evidence that their terminally ill son should receive experimental treatment. (Lauren Hurley/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are back in court in Britain in their bid to be allowed to have him undergo an experimental treatment.

The pre-hearing Friday at London’s High Court will go over logistics for full-day hearings planned next week.

Earlier this week, meetings were held with Charlie’s mother, Connie Yates, along with doctors treating Charlie at Great Ormond Street Hospital and American expert Dr. Michio Hirano.

Charlie has undergone brain scans since the court last met, an attempt to determine whether he has irreversible brain damage.

The pre-hearing is the latest chapter in the monthslong battle to give Charlie experimental treatment designed by Hirano. Previous courts have ruled it would not help and would cause Charlie to suffer. It’s not clear how much longer he would live without the treatment.

The hearings next week are expected to be final.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?