Chinese divers Ren Qian, Lian Junjie win gold at worlds

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 9:57 am 07/15/2017 09:57am
Winners Qian Ren and Junjie Lian of China compete in the mixed diving 10m synchronized platform final at the Swimming World Championships 2017 in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Balazs Czagany/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ren Qian and Lian Junjie won the mixed 10-meter synchronized diving title for China to get its first gold medal of the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.

Ren and Lian, who won all four meets at the FINA Diving World Series this season, produced a near flawless performance to rank first after each of the five dives for a total of 352.98 points.

Britain’s Matthew Lee and Lois Toulson took silver with 323.28 points, while Kim Mi-rae and Hyon Il-myong won bronze for North Korea with 318.12 points.

Russia’s Viktor Minibaev and Yulia Timoshinina were fourth, ahead of Canada’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Meaghan Benfeito.

The women’s 1-meter springboard final and men’s 3-meter springboard synchronized finals take place later Saturday.

