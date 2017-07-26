Century-old warship returns to Athens after repairs

501.5
By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 12:46 pm 07/26/2017 12:46pm
Tugs pull the 107-year-old battleship" Georgios Averof" to Trocadero marina in southern Athens on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. After three months of extensive maintenance and conservation work, a relic of the era of dreadnoughts is back in its berth in Athens, where it serves as a floating museum. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — After three months of extensive maintenance and conservation work, a 107-year-old battleship is back in its berth in Athens, where it serves as a floating museum.

A naval band played, surrounding vessels sounded their horns and a naval helicopter flew above as the Georgios Averof, a relic from the era of dreadnoughts, was nudged in to its mooring spot Wednesday.

Three tugs towed the 10,000-ton former Greek navy flagship from a shipyard in Skaramangas — where the repairs were carried out with private funding — through the straits of Salamis to Trocadero in Athens.

Named after the Greek businessman who partly financed the ship’s purchase, the armored cruiser was built in an Italian shipyard in 1910 and was at the time the most feared warship in the Aegean Sea.

