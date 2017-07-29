501.5
Celebrated photo editor John Morris dies at 100 in Paris

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 11:50 am 07/29/2017 11:50am
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, May 2, 2014, former Life Magazine, New York Times and Washington Post picture editor John Morris poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris, France. The renowned picture editor who's pictorial judgement impacted on public understanding of seminal stories for decades including World War II and the Vietnam War, John G. Morris has died aged 100, Friday July 28, 2017, at a hospital near his home in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE)

PARIS (AP) — John Morris, a celebrated American photo editor who helped bring to the word’s eyes some of the most iconic photographs of World War II and the Vietnam War, has died at 100.

His longtime friend, Robert Pledge, president and editorial director of the Contact Press Images photo agency, told The Associated Press that Morris died Friday at a hospital in Paris, the city where he had been living for decades.

Morris edited the historic pictures of the D-Day invasion in Normandy taken by famous photographer Robert Capa in 1944 for Life magazine. In addition, as picture editor for The New York Times, he helped grant front-page display to two of the most striking pictures of Vietnam War by Associated Press photographers Nick Ut Cong Huynh and Eddie Adams.

