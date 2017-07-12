501.5
Catholic Malta legalizes gay marriage over church objection

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:16 am 07/12/2017 05:16am
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The predominantly Catholic island nation of Malta is set to legalize gay marriage, joining much of Western Europe by eliminating the traditional “you are now husband and wife” declaration in civil ceremonies and replacing it with “you are now spouses.”

The Catholic Church had opposed the legislation, which the Labor government promised to introduce as its first law after winning a second term last month and which the main opposition party supports. The only question heading into Wednesday’s parliamentary vote is whether the bill would pass unanimously or with a lone opposition lawmaker voting against.

The aim of the law, piloted by Equality Minister Helena Dalli, is to “modernize the institution of marriage” to give all consenting adult couples the right to marry.

