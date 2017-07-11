British leader vows to win ‘battle of ideas’ in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has to win a “battle of ideas” in Parliament and the country after losing her majority in last month’s election.

In a speech both conciliatory and defiant, May urged her political opponents to contribute their “views and ideas” to help shape policy.

May spoke nearly a year after taking office, and just over a month after she suffered a setback from voters in a snap election.

She acknowledged Tuesday that the election result was “not what I wanted,” but said she remained committed to building a fairer Britain as the country leaves the European Union.

May was speaking at the launch of a report on how to guarantee protections for the growing number of workers in the “gig economy.”

