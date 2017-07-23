Britain’s Boris Johnson jokes about New Zealand greeting

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has joked that a traditional Maori greeting could be misinterpreted as a head butt during a visit to the South Pacific nation.

Johnson is visiting New Zealand for two days as Britain looks to strengthen its ties with the former colony amid a broader reshaping of Britain’s global relationships as it prepares to leave the European Union.

On Monday, Johnson visited the South Island town of Kaikoura, which was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake in November that killed two people.

Johnson thanked townsfolk for looking after tourists following the quake and for teaching him a Maori greeting called a hongi, in which people press noses together. Referring to a head butt, Johnson joked the hongi “might be misinterpreted in a pub in Glasgow.”

