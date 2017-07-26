501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Britain to ban sale…

Britain to ban sale of new diesel and gasoline cars by 2040

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 6:44 am 07/26/2017 06:44am
Share
Vehicles are reflected in a bus as they drive in central London, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. To control air pollution, new diesel and petrol cars and vans could be banned in the UK from 2040. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will ban the sale of new cars and vans using diesel and gasoline starting in 2040 as authorities move to tackle air pollution.

The decision announced Wednesday by Environment Secretary Michael Gove follows similar moves in France and Norway. It also comes as the technology for electrical cars improves.

Gove told the BBC that “there is no alternative to embracing new technology.”

Britain’s government is expected to announce a 255 million pound ($326 million) fund to help local communities address diesel pollution. The measures are part of a clean air strategy authorities are due to publish Wednesday, only days before a deadline mandated by the High Court.

Campaigners want the final plans to have government-funded and mandated clean air zones, together with a diesel scrappage scheme.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?