501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Body of judge in…

Body of judge in unsolved boy’s death found with bag on head

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 1:01 pm 07/12/2017 01:01pm
Share

PARIS (AP) — The body of a 65-year-old retired judge — the first to investigate the still-unsolved 1984 death of a four-year-old boy that transfixed France — has been found with a plastic bag over his head.

It was the latest macabre development in the cold case that took off anew in recent weeks.

The prosecutor of Mans, the town where Judge Jean-Michel Lambert lived, said Wednesday that an autopsy would be needed to determine the “precise” cause of death. A statement said no traces of violence or disorder were found in the judge’s home, where his body was discovered the previous evening.

Lambert was at the center of the much-criticized probe into the drowning of Gregory Villemin, whose body was found in a river, hands and feet bound.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?