Bayern Munich midfielder Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Serge Gnabry is joining Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim on loan for this season.

The 22-year-old Gnabry, who only joined Bayern from Werder Bremen last month, wanted to be assured of more playing time.

He signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga powerhouse in June. Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Gnabry will also be playing at a high level at Hoffenheim, which finished fourth last season.

Gnabry spent one season at Bremen after joining from Arsenal last summer. He scored 11 goals and set up two more in 27 Bundesliga games for the club, and netted a hat trick on his Germany debut against San Marino last November.

He helped Germany’s Under-21 side win the European Championship last month.

