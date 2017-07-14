Barguil triumphs for France on Bastille Day at Tour

FOIX, France (AP) — Warren Barguil has delivered to France a stylish victory on its national day, winning a fast and furious truncated Stage 13 where Fabio Aru had to work hard to retain his overall race lead.

Barguil rode into the finish in Foix as part of a four-man group and took the win with a final sprint after adeptly negotiating the last U-bend on a bridge over the Ariege river.

At 101 kilometers (63 miles), the stage from Saint-Girons was the shortest of the race, barring the two time-trials. With three Pyrenees climbs, it delivered exactly what Tour organizers were hoping for: Full-on racing, with the French victory on Bastille Day as the cherry on top.

