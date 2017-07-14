501.5
Barguil triumphs for France on Bastille Day at Tour

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 11:33 am 07/14/2017 11:33am
Photographers take pictures as Italy's Fabio Aru, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, waits for the start of the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 101 kilometers (62.8 miles) with start in Saint-Girons and finish in Foix, France, Sunday, July 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

FOIX, France (AP) — Warren Barguil has delivered to France a stylish victory on its national day, winning a fast and furious truncated Stage 13 where Fabio Aru had to work hard to retain his overall race lead.

Barguil rode into the finish in Foix as part of a four-man group and took the win with a final sprint after adeptly negotiating the last U-bend on a bridge over the Ariege river.

At 101 kilometers (63 miles), the stage from Saint-Girons was the shortest of the race, barring the two time-trials. With three Pyrenees climbs, it delivered exactly what Tour organizers were hoping for: Full-on racing, with the French victory on Bastille Day as the cherry on top.

