Back at Everton, energized Rooney eyes England return

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 11:14 am 07/10/2017 11:14am
England soccer star Wayne Rooney, right, holds an Everton shirt with his new manager Ronald Koeman during the press conference at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England Monday July 10, 2017. Rooney returned to his original club Everton from Manchester United. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney believes his return to Everton can revive his international career with England.

Rooney, who has 119 caps and a record 53 goals for England, was left out of the most recent squad in June for matches against Scotland and France, with Gareth Southgate saying there were forwards in better form.

The 31-year-old Rooney had to accept a reduced status at United last season in Jose Mourinho’s first year in charge, but moving back to Everton — 13 years after leaving Goodison Park — signals a fresh start.

Speaking on Monday at a news conference at Goodison, Rooney says playing well for Everton will give England manager Gareth Southgate “a decision to make about whether he puts me back in the squad. Hopefully . he won’t be able to ignore me.”

