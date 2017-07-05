501

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian: No immediate control…

Austrian: No immediate control plans at Brenner Pass border

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 7:41 am 07/05/2017 07:41am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s chancellor says there are no immediate plans to impose border controls at his country’s most important crossing with Italy, as he seeks to reduce fears of such a move.

Chancellor Christian Kern spoke Wednesday, a day after Italy’s foreign ministry summoned Austria’s ambassador. That was after Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil said his ministry is ready to deploy armored vehicles to Austrian side of the Brenner Pass within 72 hours and Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Vienna was ready to “protect” its border against any migrant influx.

But Kern says that there is no noticeable increase in migrant crossings into Austria over the Brenner despite the large number of arrivals by boat to Italy. He adds that Austria would not impose controls without consulting Italy and the EU.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian: No immediate control…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News