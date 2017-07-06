AP Source: Man United agrees fee with Everton for Lukaku

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is looking to sign striker Romelu Lukaku after the club agreed on a fee of 75 million pounds ($97 million) with Everton, a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a transfer that is yet to be completed.

The 24-year-old Lukaku will have to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical examination before a transfer can be completed to United, where he would be linking with manager Jose Mourinho for a second time.

Mourinho was Chelsea manager when Lukaku was sold to Everton in 2014 after the Belgium international failed to establish a first-team place and had to spend most of his time on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton. English Premier League champion Chelsea has also reportedly been trying to re-sign Lukaku in this summer transfer window.

Lukaku, a powerfully built, 6-foot-3 (1.90-meter) forward, played only a few games under Mourinho at Chelsea. But strengthening the strike force has been a priority for Mourinho ahead of his second season in charge at United after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released.

Lukaku was the second highest scorer in the Premier League last season, netting 25 as Everton finished seventh in the standings. United was a place higher up but still qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Everton is yet to comment on the future of Lukaku, who has publicly stated his desire to play in the Champions League next season.

___

