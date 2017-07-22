501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Annemiek Van Vleuten wins…

Annemiek Van Vleuten wins La Course

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 8:09 am 07/22/2017 08:09am
Share

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Annemiek van Vleuten has won La Course after maintaining her lead in the final pursuit stage in Marseille.

The Dutch rider had won the first leg of the women’s race earlier this week after launching an attack on the climb to the Col d’Izoard pass in the Alps and soloing to victory.

On Saturday, Van Vleuten won a pursuit race on the same course of the time trial of the Tour de France, holding off Elizabeth Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Van Vleuten sustained three small fractures to her spine in a crash during the women’s Olympic road race last year in Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?