501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Amid nationwide drought, Rome…

Amid nationwide drought, Rome seeks ways to avoid rationing

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 8:15 am 07/27/2017 08:15am
Share
A view of the Tiber River, whose level is low due to the drought, during a warm and sunny day in Rome, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Scarce rain and chronically leaky aqueducts have combined this summer to hurt farmers in much of Italy and put Romans at risk for drastic water rationing as soon as this week. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s environment minister says Rome and its water company are working to avoid rationing during a nationwide drought.

Minister Gian Luca Galletti told reporters Thursday that while Rome’s situation “worries me most,” both the city and the Acea utility are “working out a solution that can avoid having hundreds of thousands of Roman citizens without water.” He called that scenario “unacceptable.”

Galletti says “I know they are working to avoid” any rationing. He also decried as “intolerable” chronic leaks that lose some 40 percent of the water supply before it reaches users.

Last week, the governor of Lazio, the region including Rome, ordered a stop to drawing water from drought-suffering Lake Bracciano, which supplies 8 percent of Rome’s water. Gov. Nicola Zingaretti urged Acea to find water from other reservoirs instead.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News Living News National News Science News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?