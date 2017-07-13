501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Americo Amorim, thought to…

Americo Amorim, thought to be Portugal’s richest man, dies

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 11:31 am 07/13/2017 11:31am
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Americo Amorim, known as the King of Cork for building his fortune on cork stoppers and believed to be Portugal’s wealthiest man, has died. He was 82.

Amorim’s fortune was recently estimated by Forbes at 4.4 billion euros ($5 billion). His company Corticeira Amorim is the world leader in cork production. Portugal is the world’s largest cork producer, accounting for about half of global output.

With plastic stoppers for wine bottles encroaching on his market, Amorim diversified cork uses into areas such as insulation and furniture.

He created a conglomerate, Grupo Amorim, which expanded his business into wine production and tourism. Amorim also held significant stakes in Portuguese financial, telecom and energy companies.

His company said he died Thursday but did not immediately provide further details.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?