Albania soccer federation deplores fan extradition to Serbia

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 3:35 am 07/29/2017 03:35am
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s soccer federation is calling on Albanian authorities to stop the extradition to Serbia of a man who has claimed to have flown a drone carrying a nationalist banner over a stadium in Serbia, a display that prompted fan violence.

Ismail Morinaj was arrested in Croatia based on an arrest warrant from Serbia. A court in Dubrovnik agreed this week to extradite the 35-year-old Albanian to Belgrade.

An Albanian Football Federation statement issued Saturday called on Albania’s government “to intervene within the legal context to stop extradition of Ismail Morinaj to Serbia.”

Violence interrupted a European qualifying match between Serbian and Albanian teams two years ago when a drone with an Albanian banner appeared over the pitch.

