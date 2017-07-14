501.5
Albania police seize at least 15 tons of marijuana

July 14, 2017
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have seized at least 15 metric tons (16.5 tons) of marijuana hidden in a southwestern village.

Police spokesman Gentian Mullai says that officers had found the drugs Friday in Llakatund, 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana. Police also seized about 700 kilograms (1,500 pounds) in a separate operation at another village in the Kavaja district, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Tirana.

Police declined to provide further details, saying operations are ongoing.

This year, authorities have made major seizures of cannabis stored in remote areas, along the coast or on speedboats to be illegally smuggled to neighboring Greece and nearby Italy. Last year, authorities destroyed 2.5 million cannabis plants and seized several tons in anti-smuggling efforts.

