501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Adam Peaty breaks record…

Adam Peaty breaks record in men’s 50 breaststroke at worlds

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 4:38 am 07/25/2017 04:38am
Share
Britain's Adam Peaty celebrates after setting a new world record in a men's 50-meter breaststroke heat during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Britain’s Adam Peaty set a world record of 26.10 seconds in the preliminaries of the men’s 50-meter breaststroke at the world championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Peaty, who won gold in the 100 breaststroke on Monday, shaved 0.32 of a second off the record he had previously set at the worlds in Kazan, Russia in 2015.

Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa was next fastest in the non-Olympic event, a significant 0.44 behind.

It’s the second world record set at this year’s championships after Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom established a split of 51.71 in the women’s 4×100 free relay on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?