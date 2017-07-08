501.5
8 bodies pulled from the rubble in Italy building collapse

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 4:11 am 07/08/2017 04:11am
Rescuers work amid the rubble of a building that collapsed in Torre Annunziata, near Naples, southern Italy, Friday, July 7, 2017. A five-story apartment block collapsed early Friday near the southern Italian city of Naples, and authorities were digging by hand to find anyone who may have been trapped. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters say eight bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a five-story apartment building that partially collapsed in a seaside town south of Naples.

The work of digging through the debris for victims ended Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after the residential building along a railway line suddenly collapsed. About 80 firefighters worked through the night with diggers, drills and by hand to locate the victims.

The cause remained under investigation, but authorities say it may be linked to renovation work on the building, located along the Naples-Salerno railway line in the town of Torre Annunziata.

Witnesses said there was no explosion before the collapse but that a train had just passed by. The Italian railway said vibrations from the train have no impact on adjacent buildings.

