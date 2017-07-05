501

32 arrested in Italy, Spain, Germany for links with Camorra

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 7:46 am 07/05/2017 07:46am
Spanish Guardia Civil members seal off a restaurant during a police operation in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Spanish police have arrested 14 people in the northeastern city of Barcelona as part of a European operation against the Camorra organized crime gang. The State prosecutors' office said there were also arrests in Italy and Germany in the Europol-coordinated operation Wednesday against drug trafficking and money laundering. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Police in Italy, Spain and Germany have arrested 32 people suspected of trafficking drugs and laundering money in a European operation against the Camorra crime syndicate.

A drug seizure two years ago prompted the investigation by the Anti-Mafia Prosecution Office in Naples that led to Wednesday’s arrest in three countries, said Eurojust, a The Hague-based agency that coordinates the fight against organized crime across European borders.

Naples has been the traditional base for the Mafia-type Camorra syndicate, an umbrella for many different clans.

Spain’s State prosecutor office said that 14 people were arrested Wednesday in the northeastern city of Barcelona, including 10 Italians, a Chilean, a Colombian, a Spaniard and a Venezuelan.

Police in Barcelona raided several premises, including store rooms and restaurants, believed to be linked to the syndicate. According to Eurojust, the suspects allegedly sent large quantities of cocaine and hashish to Italy and reinvested the benefits in food businesses, jewelry, cars and football.

The EU agency said that police had made other arrests in Germany and Italy. It said nearly a ton of drugs and 5 million euros ($5.6 million) in cash were seized in the three European countries.

