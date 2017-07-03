501.5
3 years on, families commemorate loved ones lost on MH17

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:44 am 07/17/2017 05:44am
VIJFHUIZEN, Netherlands (AP) — Relatives and friends of people killed three years ago when a surface-to-air missile blew a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet out of the sky over Ukraine are marking the anniversary together with the Dutch king at a new memorial near the Amsterdam airport from which the plane departed.

Monday afternoon’s commemoration comes as international investigators continue their painstaking probe aimed at bringing to justice those responsible for shooting down Flight 17 and killing all 298 passengers and crew.

The Boeing 777 was destroyed by a Buk missile on July 17, 2014, over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. The international criminal probe has concluded that the missile was fired from rebel-controlled territory by a mobile launcher trucked in from Russia. Russia has denied any involvement, and denounced the conclusions as politically biased.

