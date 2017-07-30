501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 20,000 flee spectacular fire…

20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 3:56 am 07/30/2017 03:56am
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A spectacular fire at a music festival in Spain has forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers in Barcelona, the regional government says.

Images show towering flames consuming a large outdoor stage Saturday night at the “Tomorrowland” electronic music festival held at Barcelona’s Parc de Can Zam.

Barcelona firefighters say there were no serious injuries during the concert evacuation. The event’s private security told authorities they treated 20 people for minor injuries or anxiety during the evacuation.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The “Tomorrowland” website published a statement saying the “stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction.”

The festival in Barcelona was one of several offshoot events of a main “Tomorrowland” festival in Belgium. Organizers say the Barcelona event has been canceled following the fire.

___

This version corrects the fire to Saturday night.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Europe News Government News Latest News Music News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?