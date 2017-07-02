501.5
2 people gored in Pamplona’s second bull run of 2017

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 3:07 am 07/08/2017 03:07am
A revellers falls in front of Jose Escolar fighting bulls during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The second running of the bulls at this year’s San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona left at least two people gored and several others injured on Saturday, officials said.

One person was gored in the arm while the other was struck in a gluteus, Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba said.

Televised images showed a bull thrusting its horn into a man’s buttocks before flipping him into the street, while another man’s arm was impaled and he was then dragged for several meters (yards) before the bull flung him off.

The Red Cross said another five people were also receiving treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries received during the frantic and crowded run.

The bulls from the ranch of Jose Escolar completed the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course in just over four minutes. Three minutes is considered average for the run.

The run took longer than usual because one bull broke away from the pack. The lone bull had to be guided through the course by a small group of castrated bulls trained to accompany rogue bulls to the bullring, where they will face almost certain death later in a bullfight.

This was the third year consecutive appearance by bulls from the Jose Escolar ranch, and the third year in a row that one of the six bulls has separated from the pack.

Two Americans and a Spaniard were gored on Friday’s first running. All three were treated in a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta attracts tens of thousands of partygoers from Spain and abroad. It was popularized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

