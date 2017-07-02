501.5
2 men in critical condition after fatal Cyprus boat accident

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus police spokesman says two men, a Greek Cypriot and a Chinese national, are being treated in critical condition after a boating accident that killed a Chinese woman.

Spokesman Andreas Angelides said Tuesday an investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of the accident, which took place on the island’s remote northwestern tip late Monday.

It’s believed the boat, driven by the 50-year-old Greek Cypriot man, may have struck some shoals close to shore. The accident killed a 32-year-old Chinese woman who lived on the island.

The woman was onboard the boat with a Chinese couple and their 11-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son. The man was in critical condition, and the mother and children are being treated in the hospital with injuries.

