501.5
2 gorings, 4 injured in Day 7 of San Fermin festival

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 2:35 am 07/13/2017 02:35am
Revellers run next to Nunez del Cuvillo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Medical officials say two runners were gored and four more also injured during the seventh bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermin festival.

All six were admitted for treatment, Navarra Hospital Dr. Jon Arizeta said Thursday. The severity of the injuries was being assessed. The doctor said the gorings affected leg areas, while two of the patients sustained head injuries.

Thursday’s run along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring lasted 2 minutes and 40 seconds, an average length.

There had been no gorings since the first two days of the festival, Friday and Saturday, when four Americans and a Spaniard had to be treated for injuries. Most people are hurt in falls or by being trampled on by bulls.

The nine-day fiesta was popularized by Nobel literature laureate Ernest Hemingway.

