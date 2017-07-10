10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHAT TRUMP JR WANTED FROM THE RUSSIANS

Donald Trump’s eldest son reveals that he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, disclosing a series of emails that marked the clearest sign to date that Trump’s campaign was willing to consider election help from a longtime U.S. adversary.

2. HOW TRUMP JR CONNECTED THE DOTS

Donald Trump Jr.’s emails show the type of coordination with Russia that his father has long denied.

3. WHY REPUBLICANS ARE IN A NO-WIN SITUATION ON HEALTH CARE

Their choices: pass a bill that alienates two-thirds of Americans, or fail to do so and risk angering the third that constitutes their base.

4. TAKATA ADDS A NEW TYPE OF AIR BAG INFLATOR TO LARGEST US AUTOMOTIVE RECALL

The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall.

5. WESTERN WILDFIRES FEED ON GRASS THAT GREW DURING WET WINTER

Timber and brush parched from a years-long dry spell and thick grass that grew after drought-busting winter downpours are making for early and unpredictable wildfire behavior that California officials haven’t seen for years, if at all.

6. SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MEN MISSING IN PENNSYLVANIA

Police used cadaver dogs, a backhoe and other construction equipment to help search a sprawling farm for four missing men believed to be victims of foul play

7.WHO’S GETTING A NEW VOICE

Kermit the Frog leaves his fans speechless with news that he is getting a new voice.

8. NEW THEORY THAT AMELIA EARHART SURIVED TAKES A HIT

The idea that the aviator lived after a crash-landing in the Pacific Ocean during her historic attempted round-the-world flight in 1937 is undermined by a Japanese military history.

9. BASEBALL’S BEST TAKE THE FIELD

Yankee rookie sensation Aaron Judge plays in his first All-Star Game, as the sport looks a new generation of stars to help it remain relevant.

10. MAYWEATHER AND MCGREGOR MEET

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have thrown their first verbal jabs. The undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion kicked off the four-city promotional tour for their Aug. 26 bout in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.