US envoy in Turkey amid dispute over arms to Kurd fighters

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 7:47 am 06/30/2017 07:47am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say the top U.S. envoy for the international coalition against the Islamic State group is in Turkey for talks.

Envoy Brett McGurk’s visit on Friday comes amid Turkish frustrations with Washington’s decision to arm Syrian Kurdish fighters who are engaged in a battle to oust IS from its Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.

Turkey says the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, is affiliated with an outlawed Kurdish militant group.

Ankara has vowed to intervene if the militia group poses a security threat and this week, Turkey’s military returned fire in response to a cross-border attack by the YPG.

A Turkish official said McGurk would meet with Turkish foreign ministry and military officials. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations.

