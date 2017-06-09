800

UN rights chief urges probe of violence in central Congo

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging the U.N.’s main rights body to establish an international investigation into killings and abuses in central Congo, saying at least 42 mass graves have been found there.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein made the appeal about the Kasai Central and Kasai Oriental provinces as the Human Rights Council holds its June session.

Advocacy groups hope the council will adopt a strong resolution on Congo, where at least 400 people have died in violence in the provinces since August.

Zeid’s office said Friday about 1.3 million people from the Kasais have been internally displaced, insisting the government’s response to the violence “falls short.”

U.N. rights investigators say soldiers reportedly dug many of the mass graves after clashing with suspected members of the Kamwina Nsapu militia.

