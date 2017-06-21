502

Ukrainian government, separatists agree on new cease-fire

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:27 pm 06/21/2017 12:27pm
MOSCOW (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Ukrainian government’s envoy at talks with pro-Russia separatist rebels say they have agreed on a new cease-fire in Ukraine’s restive east.

Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed rebels in Ukraine’s industrial heartland has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than a million since it began in 2014. A cease-fire between the warring parties was first negotiated in 2015, but it has been repeatedly violated.

Darka Olifer, spokeswoman for Ukrainian government envoy Leonid Kuchma at talks with separatist rebels, said Wednesday they agreed to a cease-fire in the east starting Saturday to allow residents to begin harvesting crops.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has recently seen an uptick in fighting, with troops and civilians injured and killed in indiscriminate shelling.

