Company curbs sale of panels used on burned London high-rise

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 1:44 pm 06/26/2017 01:44pm
Workers remove cladding from Whitebeam Court, in Pendleton, Manchester, Monday June 26, 2017. The list of high-rise apartment towers in Britain that have failed fire safety tests grew to 60, officials said Sunday, revealing the mounting challenge the government faces in the aftermath of London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — American cladding maker Arconic said Monday it is discontinuing global sales of one type of composite paneling for use on high-rise buildings following the deadly fire at a London apartment tower as Britain’s government sought to manage a burgeoning fire safety crisis.

Arconic said in a statement that Reynobond PE would no longer be sold for use in high-rise buildings. The company also makes another style of cladding — Reynobond FR — which is fire-resistant.

“We believe this is the right decision because of the inconsistency of building codes across the world and issues that have arisen in the wake of the Grenfell Tower,” Arconic said in a statement. “We will continue to fully support the authorities as they investigate this.”

The cladding — panels widely used to insulate buildings and improve their appearance — may have been a factor in rapidly spreading the June 14 blaze that killed at least 79 people trapped in the 24-story Grenfell Tower.

The U.K. government is scrambling to test panels similar to those used at the destroyed tower, hoping to better understand the national fire safety implications.

Arconic’s announcement came as Britain’s government announced that 75 buildings had failed cladding combustibility tests in 26 local authority areas. Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid said every building tested so far had failed.

“The fact that all samples so far have failed underlines the value of the testing program and the vital importance of submitting samples urgently,” Javid said. “I am concerned about the speed at which samples are being submitted.”

Fire officials are checking the safety of thousands of buildings nationwide amid fears by residents that what happened at Grenfell could happen to them.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from four high-rises in north London after inspectors found myriad safety problems that included faulty fire doors and troubles with gas pipe insulation as well as the cladding.

Hospitals and school buildings across Britain will also have their exterior cladding tested for flammability as part of an urgent nationwide push to increase fire safety.

Meanwhile, Britain’s government says it is donating 1 million pounds ($1.27 million) to the charitable response to the fatal fire.

Javid said the figure recognizes that small charities and not-for-profit organizations are making a contribution to the relief effort.

The government is also giving 48,000 pounds ($61,000) to support an assistance venue, the Westway Center.

The funding is in addition to 5 million pounds ($6.4 million) provided for the Grenfell Tower Residents’ Discretionary Fund.

