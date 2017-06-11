UK prime minister appoints Cabinet after election drubbing

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week’s humbling election result. Some of the key players:
Prime Minister — Theresa May
First Secretary of State — Damian Green
Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) — Philip Hammond
Chief Secretary to the Treasury — Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary — Boris Johnson
Home Secretary — Amber Rudd
Exiting the European Union — David Davis
Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor — David Lidington
Defense — Michael Fallon
Business — Greg Clark
Work and Pensions — David Gauke
Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities — Justine Greening
Health — Jeremy Hunt
Transport — Chris Grayling
International Development — Priti Patel
Communities and Local Government — Sajid Javid
Wales Secretary — Alun Cairns
Government Chief Whip — Gavin Williamson