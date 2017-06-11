800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK prime minister appoints…

UK prime minister appoints Cabinet after election drubbing

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 1:08 pm 06/11/2017 01:08pm
Share
Damian Green arrives at Downing Street in London, Sunday June 11, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May is making appointments to her Cabinet as she tries to shore up authority undermined by a poor election result. Damian Green, the former work and pensions secretary, was named first secretary of state — effectively the deputy prime minister. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week’s humbling election result. Some of the key players:

Prime Minister — Theresa May

First Secretary of State — Damian Green

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) — Philip Hammond

Chief Secretary to the Treasury — Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary — Boris Johnson

Home Secretary — Amber Rudd

Exiting the European Union — David Davis

Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor — David Lidington

Defense — Michael Fallon

Business — Greg Clark

Work and Pensions — David Gauke

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities — Justine Greening

Health — Jeremy Hunt

Transport — Chris Grayling

International Development — Priti Patel

Communities and Local Government — Sajid Javid

Wales Secretary — Alun Cairns

Government Chief Whip — Gavin Williamson

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK prime minister appoints…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News