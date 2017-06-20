502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK police: Mosque attack…

UK police: Mosque attack suspect held on terror charges

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 6:01 am 06/20/2017 06:01am
Share
Forensic officers move the van at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday, June 19, 2017. The vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — British police have identified the suspect held in connection with the van attack outside a London mosque as Darren Osborne, from the Welsh city of Cardiff. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offenses.

British media report that some of Osborne’s neighbors have described the father of four as “aggressive” and “strange.”

Witnesses said Osborne claimed he wanted to “kill all Muslims” after he drove into a crowd leaving a mosque early Monday morning. One man who was receiving first aid at the time of the attack died; it’s unclear if his death was a result of the attack or from a previous condition.

Osborne was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK police: Mosque attack…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News