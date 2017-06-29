502

UK government to rule on Sky merger

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s culture secretary is preparing to rule on whether Twenty-First Century Fox can take full control of the Sky cable television and broadband network in an 11.7 billion pound ($15.2 billion) deal critics say would give Rupert Murdoch too much power in U.K. media.

Karen Bradley is scheduled to give her verdict Thursday. Murdoch’s media group is trying to buy the 61 percent of Sky it doesn’t already own.

Critics argue the deal would give Murdoch too much influence over the British media, because his company already owns two of the country’s biggest newspapers. Women who allege they were sexually harassed at Fox News also say the takeover should be blocked.

An earlier attempt to buy Sky was thwarted by the 2011 phone hacking scandal that rocked Murdoch’s British newspapers.

