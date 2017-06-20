502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK Fraud Office charges…

UK Fraud Office charges Barclays over Qatar fund-raising

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 3:10 am 06/20/2017 03:10am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Serious Fraud Office has charged Barclays Plc and four former executives with conspiracy to commit fraud when they sought investment from Qatar in 2008.

The bank, former chief executive John Varley, former investment banking chief Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris, who headed the bank’s wealth management division, and Roger Boath, head of the European financial institutions group, were all charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to a first round of investment in June 2008.

Barclays, Varley and Jenkins were charged with another count in regard to a second capital raising in October 2008. Barclays, Varley and Jenkins were also charged with providing unlawful financial assistance.

Barclays turned to Qatar to bolster its finances and avoid a government bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

Barclays responded that it “awaits further details of the charges from the SFO.”

Barclays shares were down 0.3 percent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK Fraud Office charges…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News