502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK authorities charge Welsh…

UK authorities charge Welsh man in mosque attack with murder

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:41 am 06/23/2017 09:41am
Share

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have charged an unemployed Welsh man with terrorism-inspired murder and attempted murder in connection with a truck attack on a crowd of Muslim worshippers near two north London mosques.

Darren Osborne was remanded into custody Friday after an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Makram Ali, a 51-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant, died of multiple injuries in the attack and several others were injured.

The attack Monday has raised tensions in London, which has suffered three previous extremist attacks in the last three months as well as tragic fire that has killed at least 79 people, many of them immigrants.

Police characterized the incident, which came as worshippers were leaving mosques after prayers marking the holy month of Ramadan, as a terrorist attack directed at Muslims.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK authorities charge Welsh…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News