Turkish authorities ban Sunday’s LGBTI Pride in Istanbul

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 5:53 am 06/24/2017 05:53am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have announced they will not allow a march for gay, lesbian and trans rights to take place Sunday.

The Istanbul governor’s office said Saturday that the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex) Pride would be banned for the safety of participants and tourists, and public order.

LGBTI activists had announced on social media that they would organize a march starting from Taksim Square.

The governor’s office stated the area was not designated for demonstrations and an appropriate application had not been received. It also said various groups had raised “serious reactions” against the march.

The 2014 Pride March in Istanbul attracted up to 100,000 people, one of largest gatherings celebrating LGBTI rights and diversity in the Muslim world. Authorities have not allowed Pride march since.

