Turkey’s justice minister slams protest by opposition leader

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:50 am 06/16/2017 06:50am
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, second left, the leader of Turkey's pro-secular main opposition Republican People's Party, holds a placard that reads "Justice" as he marches on the second day of a 425-kilometer (265-mile) march near the capital Ankara, Friday, June 16, 2017 to an Istanbul prison to protest the conviction of one of its lawmakers. Kilicdaroglu called the 25-day long "march for justice" after parliamentarian and respected former editor-in chief of the nation's leading Hurriyet newspaper, Enis Berberoglu, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years for revealing state secrets. (AP Photo)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister has slammed the leader of the main opposition party for statements protesting the imprisonment of a lawmaker.

In a statement Friday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the secular Republican People’s Party, was committing a crime by “targeting, defaming and threatening” members of the judiciary.

Kilicdaroglu has said Wednesday’s 25-year sentence for parliamentarian Enis Berberoglu on espionage charges was “unjust” and alleged the judiciary was influenced by the government.

Kilicdaroglu and supporters launched a 265-mile “march for justice” Thursday from the capital to the prison where Berberoglu is being held.

Bozdag emphasized the independence of the Turkish judiciary and legal mechanisms available to appeal. He said, “Justice is sought, not on the Ankara-Istanbul highway.but in independent and impartial courts.”

