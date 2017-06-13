800

Truck rams cab in Stockholm, truck driver flees

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A truck rammed into a cab in Stockholm Tuesday and its driver fled from the scene in an incident police were describing as “attempted murder.”

One person, possibly the taxi driver, was injured, police said.

Police said officers, including some aboard a helicopter, were searching for the truck driver. Ambulances and fire fighters were at the scene.

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported without citing sources that the truck has been stolen from a company south of Stockholm.

Eyewitness Per Sturesson told Aftonbladet he first thought “the driver jumped out to see what had happened but he sped up and continued to drive.”

“It felt like he just wanted to get out of panic.”

Swedish media say several vehicles were hit in the incident.

On April 7, the driver of a stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 in central Stockholm.

