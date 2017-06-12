800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Tourist, 20, from Texas…

Tourist, 20, from Texas drowns in German capital

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 2:42 am 06/12/2017 02:42am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a 20-year-old American tourist has drowned after trying to swim across a river in the heart of the German capital.

Police spokeswoman Valeska Jakubowski says the man from Texas had jumped into the Spree river early Sunday with a 21-year-old friend.

The older man managed to swim the short distance across the river but the Texan failed to reach the shore.

Two passers-by, including a Danish lifeguard, tried unsuccessfully to save the man. He was recovered by firefighters but later died in hospital.

Jakubowski said Monday that the deceased man is believed to have consumed alcohol and drugs before jumping into the river.

She declined to identify the man, citing German privacy rules.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Life & Style Living News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Tourist, 20, from Texas…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News