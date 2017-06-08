500

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Top court: mass murderer…

Top court: mass murderer Breivik’s rights weren’t violated

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 6:20 am 06/08/2017 06:20am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s top court has rejected an appeal by mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, saying the country didn’t violate his human rights by isolating him in jail.

The Hoeyesterett court said Thursday it found “no basis” for a different conclusion than the one reached by the Borgarting Court of Appeal in January.

Breivik, serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage, had claimed his solitary confinement has deeply damaged him and made him even more radical in his neo-Nazi beliefs.

Last year, the Norwegian government had appealed a lower court ruling that Breivik’s isolation in prison violates his rights. He had also claimed the frequent strip searches and the fact that he was often handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration violated his human rights.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Top court: mass murderer…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News