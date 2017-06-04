Timeline: How events unfolded in London’s latest attack

LONDON (AP) — Britain suffered its third major extremist attack in three months on Saturday night when three men using a van and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London. This is how the terror attack at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, which also left 48 injured, unfolded:

Around 10 p.m., Saturday, June 3: A white van crashed outside the Barrowboy & Banker pub on Borough High Street. Three men left the vehicle and headed to Borough Market, where they began stabbing people in pubs and restaurants while patrons and workers took cover and tried to help the wounded.

10:07 p.m.: Ambulance services were called to reports of a white van ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes.

10:08 p.m.: Police were also called to the scene. Officers searching for the attackers went through bars and restaurants as staff and customers hid.

10.16 p.m.: Eight minutes after police were first called, three male suspects were shot dead by marksmen near the Wheatsheaf pub on Stoney Street.

12.25 a.m., Sunday, June 4: Police declare the attacks on the bridge and at the restaurants and pubs as terror attacks.

6 a.m.: London Ambulance Service reports that six people died at the scene, and at least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals overnight. More than 80 medics attended the scene.

9:30 a.m.: Police say the death toll from the attacks stands at seven victims.

1 p.m.: Police say counter-terrorism officers raid addresses in Barking, east London, arresting 12 people in connection with the attack.