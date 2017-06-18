Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine’s capital

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of people have attended a gay pride parade in the Ukrainian capital amid tight security. Much of downtown Kiev was cordoned off and about 5,000 police officers were on duty…

Much of downtown Kiev was cordoned off and about 5,000 police officers were on duty for Sunday’s event, which has traditionally been a focal point for attacks by ultranationalists.

Kiev police spokeswoman Oksana Blishchik wrote on Facebook that about 2,500 people attended. People marched with rainbow flags and placards, including one that read “Love and let love.”

A counterdemonstration by a few hundred ultra-nationalists resulted in minor scuffles and seven arrests, according to local media.

Kiev held its first major pride march last year after a pro-Western government that came to power in 2014 sanctioned such events.

In 2015, the march was called off when right-wing activists pelted participants with smoke grenades.