502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Thousands attend gay pride…

Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine’s capital

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 6:07 am 06/18/2017 06:07am
Share

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of people have attended a gay pride parade in the Ukrainian capital amid tight security. Much of downtown Kiev was cordoned off and about 5,000 police officers were on duty…

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of people have attended a gay pride parade in the Ukrainian capital amid tight security.

Much of downtown Kiev was cordoned off and about 5,000 police officers were on duty for Sunday’s event, which has traditionally been a focal point for attacks by ultranationalists.

Kiev police spokeswoman Oksana Blishchik wrote on Facebook that about 2,500 people attended. People marched with rainbow flags and placards, including one that read “Love and let love.”

A counterdemonstration by a few hundred ultra-nationalists resulted in minor scuffles and seven arrests, according to local media.

Kiev held its first major pride march last year after a pro-Western government that came to power in 2014 sanctioned such events.

In 2015, the march was called off when right-wing activists pelted participants with smoke grenades.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Thousands attend gay pride…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas
Celebrity birthdays June 18-24
7 summer home improvements
Today in History: June 18
Bill Cosby trial
Awesome Con 2017
2017 Celebrity Deaths
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
5 hydration myths busted
London high-rise apartment fire
Splash parks, water parks, pools
Tornadoes in Great Plains
Virginia Primary
71st annual Tony Awards
Remembering the Pulse shooting
Adam West through the years
Photos: Capital Pride 2017
Iced tea recipes you'll want to try
Cats ready for adoption
What to do about summer allergies
2017 CMT Music Awards
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
9 ways your hair reflects your health
Foods to avoid at barbecues
Frank Lloyd Wright’s most-interesting homes
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Baltimore homes razed
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert
London Bridge attacks
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Most stressful jobs 2017
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Best burgers in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC