502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » The ties they are…

The ties they are a-changing: Dress code eased in UK Commons

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 9:25 am 06/29/2017 09:25am
Share

LONDON (AP) — An off-the-cuff rule change has Britain’s convention-bound Parliament in a twist.

The speaker of the House of Commons says male lawmakers no longer are required to wear ties in the Commons chamber.

Asked about the issue Thursday after a Liberal Democrat legislator spoke while wearing an open-necked shirt, Speaker John Bercow said members of Parliament were expected to “dress in businesslike attire.”

But, Bercow added: “Do I think it’s essential that a member wears a tie? No.”

The announcement caused a minor sensation in the tradition-abiding world of Parliament. Some praised Bercow for common sense, while other lamented a decline in sartorial standards.

Bercow added that female lawmakers are free to wear ties, or not, as they choose.

In the past, male lawmakers have occasionally been reprimanded for going tie-less.

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Fashion News Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » The ties they are…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News